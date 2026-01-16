<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 24 Malayalis in Iran have so far approached Kerala government agency NORKA Roots seeking assistance for evacuation. </p> <p>It includes twelve medical students and remaining seafarers. </p> <p>NORKA Roots chief executive officer Ajith Kolassery told DH that the data regarding the Malayalis who sought evacuation were being shared with the embassy and ministry of external affairs. </p> <p>He said that as per available information there are not many Malayalis in Iran. As per rough estimates there are around 50 students. Most people from here who travel to Iran are for short business visits.</p>.Iran halted execution of 800 protesters 'under pressure from Donald Trump': White House.<p>It is learnt that the seafarers are still in the ship itself. They seemed to have gone from UAE and other Gulf countries. </p> <p>Students of the Kerman University of Medical Sciences have made the evacuation request. They are remaining in the college hostel. They hail from Kasargod, Malappuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam. </p> <p>Parents of some of the students told the local media that they were unable to properly communicate with their children as internet connection was cut. The students were given strict instructions to remain in their hostel rooms, they said. </p>