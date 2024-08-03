24 Tamilians killed in Wayanad landslide tragedy, 25 still missing as rescue operations continue

Chennai: As many as 24 Tamilians, including 21 of them whose families settled in Kerala two generations ago, have lost their lives in the devastating landslide in the scenic Wayanad district, while 25 others have been missing for the past five days, the Tamil Nadu government said on Saturday.

Of the 24 Tamils who died, three went to Wayanad from Tamil Nadu for work and the remaining 21 people belonged to families that migrated from the state and settled in various parts of Wayanad in Kerala.

Most of these families are working in tea estates in the scenic district that has now paid the price for decades of ecologically destructive activities, including the mushrooming of luxurious resorts to cater to the ever-increasing inflow of tourists.