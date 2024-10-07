Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Actor Siddique questioned by SIT over rape allegations

In her complaint, a young female actor alleged that Siddique sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of offering her a role in a film.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 06:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 06:28 IST
India NewsKeralarapeSITMalayalam film industrySiddique

Follow us on :

Follow Us