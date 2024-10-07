Actor Siddique questioned by SIT over rape allegations

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film actor Siddique appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday for questioning in connection with a rape case registered against him.</p>.<p>The SIT, led by an IPS officer, is currently interrogating Siddique at the Cantonment police station here.</p>.<p>In her complaint, a young female actor alleged that Siddique sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of offering her a role in a film.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court had granted Siddique interim protection from arrest last week, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.</p>.I&B ministry suspends choreographer Jani Master's National Award amid sexual assault allegations.<p>The High Court had cited the seriousness of the accusations and the need for custodial interrogation, while dismissing his bail plea.</p>.<p>Siddique has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.</p>.<p>He claims the complainant has been harassing him with false accusations since 2019.</p>.<p>This case is part of a broader investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against prominent Malayalam film personalities, following the Justice K Hema Committee report on sexual crimes against female actors.</p>.<p>Multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with these allegations. </p>