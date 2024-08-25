Actor Siddique resigns as general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists following sexual assault allegations

Actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists following sexual assault allegations.

This comes after the Malayalam actor Revathy Sampath reiterated her earlier allegation that actor and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists general secretary Siddique sexually abused her in 2016. She had earlier raised the allegation in 2019 during the #MeToo campaign and Siddique had then denied it.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in Malayalam cinema industry has recorded explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation and ill-treatment of the female professionals, and has alleged that a "criminal gang" was controlling the industry where unyielding women are squeezed out.

The panel report also alleged there was a "power nexus" consisting of a handful of producers, directors, actors and production controllers.

The Kerala government constituted the panel after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema.

(With PTI inputs)

