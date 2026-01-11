<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has kicked off BJP's electioneering for the Kerala Assembly polls by invoking the Sabarimala issue and accusing both the Congress and CPM of indulging in vote bank appeasement. Shah also expressed hopes that Kerala will soon get a BJP chief minister.</p><p>Accusing both the CPM and the Congress over the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist, the union minister urged the Pinarayi Vjayan government to entrust the probe with a neutral agency. </p><p>"The CPM government failed in protecting the gold of the Sabarimala temple as well as the belief over it. CPM ministers are also under the scanner in the gold heist. Pictures of the accused with Congress leaders have come out. Already loop holes are included in the FIR of the case to help the accused. The BJP will launch an agitation across the state demanding a probe by a neutral agency into the Sabarimala gold heist," Shah said while addressing the party's elected members in the Kerala local body polls in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row | Amit Shah seeks probe by neutral agency, signals BJP Push in Kerala.<p>Shah, who attended BJP's core committee meeting, has chalked out strategies for the assembly polls. In the 140 constituencies of Kerala, the BJP is focusing on 40 seats in which the party performed well in the previous elections.</p><p>Shah said that the communist parties and Congress were getting eliminated in the country and now it will be the turn of BJP in Kerala too. </p><p>"The BJP has been increasing its vote share in the state and now it has reached 20. It won't take much time to increase it to 30 and 40. The BJP already formed governments in many states where the party did not have any presence earlier. Now it is Kerala's turn. Today we are having a BJP mayor in Thiruvananthapuram and tomorrow we will have a BJP chief minister here. The musical-chair involving CPM and Congress in Kerala over the years have to end," he said.</p><p>He alleged that the CPM-led Left Democratic Front or Congress-led United Democratic Front would not be able to resist the communal agenda of PFI, SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami as they are the vote banks of both the fronts. "LDF and UDF were indulging in appeasement politics whereas BJP's policy is justice to all and appeasement to none," the BJP top leader said.</p>