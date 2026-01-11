Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Amit Shah warns of emerging threats in Kerala, questions role of SDPI, Jamaat-e-Islami

Referring to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Shah said both the LDF and the UDF had neither opposed nor supported the decision.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 12:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 12:04 IST
India NewsAmit ShahSDPI

Follow us on :

Follow Us