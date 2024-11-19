Home
Anticipatory bail for Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said the veteran actor will have to deposit his passport and cooperate with the investigating officer in the probe.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 06:04 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 06:04 IST
