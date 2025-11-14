Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Bihar election results likely to echo through Kerala local body polls campaign

The local body polls assume much political significance as the Assembly polls will soon follow and the trend in the local body polls will have its influence on the assembly polls too.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 16:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 16:11 IST
India NewsKeralaBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us