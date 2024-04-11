BJP, Congress continue to blame CPI(M) for Kannur blast; Left party denies allegations

Kozhikode/Kannur (Kerala): BJP and the Congress in Kerala on Thursday continued to accuse the CPI(M) of being behind the recent blast in Kannur district that claimed one life and injured three others, while the Left party denied any involvement in the incident.

BJP state president K Surendran said senior CPI(M) leaders were involved in the incident and there was a conspiracy to attack BJP and RSS leaders in the state during the elections.

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, on the other hand, claimed the bombs made in Panur were intended to be used against the UDF as the CPI(M) in Kerala and the BJP are partners.