Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

BJP flays Kerala govt over fund blockade claim, challenges CM Vijayan to debate performance

Chandrasekhar said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) government has been in power for nearly 10 years and should present a report card of its performance.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsBJPKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us