<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Proceedings of the Kerala Assembly were disrupted on Tuesday over the alleged police inaction against a BJP leader who made a life threatening remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p><p>The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front alleged that it was due to the BJP-CPI(M) nexus that the BJP leader was not being arrested yet.</p>.Case registered against BJP leader for 'death threat' remark against Rahul Gandhi.<p>Speaker A N Shamseer rejected permission for an adjournment motion notice on the matter by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph MLA stating that it doesn't have the importance to be raised in the assembly as adjournment motion notice. </p><p>UDF MLAs strongly objected to it. As the speaker went ahead with the proceedings, the opposition MLAs entered the well of the house raising slogans. Later the opposition boycotted the house.</p><p>BJP spokesperson Printu Mahadev said during a discussion in a television channel that Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, would 'face bullets on his chest' if he tried to trigger Gen Z model stirs against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p><p>The Peramangalam police in Thrissur district on Monday registered a case against Mahadev on the basis of a petition filed by a Congress activist under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with the intention of causing riot and criminal intimidation. </p><p><br>But the delay in arresting Mahadev, who is a school teacher and BJP leader from Kochi, triggered allegations of CPI(M)-BJP nexus.</p><p><br>Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M)-BJP nexus in the state was again coming out in the open with the delay in arresting the BJP leader who made a life threatening statement against Rahul Gandhi</p><p>Meanwhile, later during the day the police carried out searches for Mahadev at various places in Thrissur.<br></p>