BJP wrests Kerala capital from Left in local body polls

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Saturday received a major impetus in Kerala ahead of next year's Assembly polls with a resounding victory in the local body elections in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, ending the 45-year-long reign of the Left Democratic Front.</p>.<p>In what Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed as a "watershed moment" in the state's politics, the BJP-led NDA bagged 50 out of the 101 wards in the city, confining the incumbent CPM-led LDF to 29 seats and the Congress-led United Democratic Front to 19 seats. Two independent candidates also won the polls. Election to one ward was postponed following the death of a candidate.</p>.<p>The saffron alliance is just one seat shy of a simple majority, which, its leaders believe, won't pose any problem. </p>.<p>Kerala went to three-tier local body elections in two phases, the results of which were announced on Saturday.</p>.<p>Termed as the "semi-finals" before the Assembly polls, the local body results saw the UDF making a decisive comeback. </p>.<p>Underlining the importance of the victory in Thiruvananthapuram city for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate party workers for the "spectacular results".</p>.<p>"Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all," Modi posted on X.</p>.<p>Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the local body elections results as the "beauty of democracy".</p>.<p>Highlights - Thiruvananthapuram corporation (2025) Total seats 101 (2020 seats in bracket) NDA : 50 (35)LDF : 29 (52)UDF : 19 (10)Others: 2 (3) (Election to one ward postponed as one candidate died) </p>