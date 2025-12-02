<p>Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that he will contest in the coming Kerala assembly elections from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, which was BJP's maiden seat in Kerala assembly.</p><p>"I will contest in the Assembly polls. It is 100 per cent. I can even tell the constituency - Nemom," Chandrasekhar told reporters in Thrissur on Tuesday.</p><p>BJP opened its account in the Kerala assembly in 2016 with party veteran O Rajagopal winning from Nemom with a margin of 8,671 votes. </p>.Winning three hat-tricks in a row, nine-term BJP MLA Prem Kumar is now Bihar Speaker.<p>However, in the 2021 polls BJP former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan lost the seat to CPM's V Sivankutty, who is the current general education minister. Sivankutty won with a margin of 3,949 votes.</p><p>Chandrasekhar had contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Thiruvananthapuram, but lost to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.</p><p>He had put up a tight fight to Tharoor, who was seeking mandate for the fourth time in a row. Tharoor's victory margin was reduced to 16,077 in 2024 from 99,989 in 2019.</p><p>Chandrasekhar was made the party state president earlier this year and he is now making all out efforts for BJP's electoral gains in the local body polls with key focus on Thiruvananthapuram city corporation, which also comprises of parts of the Nemom assembly seat.</p>