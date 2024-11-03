Home
Body part of suspected landslide victim found in Wayanad

The body part was found stuck in a tree in Parappanpara area in the hill district in the morning, local authorities said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 16:22 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 16:22 IST
India NewsKeralaLandslideWayanad

