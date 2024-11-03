Body part of suspected landslide victim found in Wayanad

<p>Wayanad (Kerala),: A body part, suspected to be that of a victim of the recent landslide tragedy in Wayanad, was recovered from here on Sunday, district authorities said.</p>.<p>The body part was found stuck in a tree in Parappanpara area in the hill district in the morning, they said.</p>.<p>It was later brought to the Attamala region with the help of Fire Force, NDRF and forest personnel. It would be shifted to the hospital for further procedures, a statement said.</p>.<p>Major landslides hit the Mundakkai and Chooralamala regions of Wayanad on July 30, almost decimating both areas and killing over 200 people and injuring many. </p>