<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The local body elections in Kerala seems to have put some family members in a tricky situation as siblings are contesting against each other in a couple of wards.</p><p>While Ishaq Pookottil and his brother Ayub Pookottil are contesting against each other as Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates at Kizhakkoth panchayat at Koduvally in Kozhikode district, Denny Varghese and Denson Varghese are contesting against each other at Kallumkadavu in Pathanapuram panchayat in Kollam district as UDF and LDF respectively.</p><p>Imbichi Ayisha, mother of Pookottil brothers,gave the money for both her sons to give as a deposit while filing nomination. </p><p>"I wish both of them success. I have not yet decided whom to vote for. I will do what I feel when reaching the polling booth," she tells those who curiously asks her about her stand in the election.</p><p>Ishaq, who is taking on his younger brother, told DH that he and his brother were using it as an opportunity to prove that politics would not affect personal life.</p><p>"Both of us are in the electoral fray against each other as per the decision of our respective parties. We use it as an opportunity to prove that politics will not affect personal relations. Both of us still meet almost daily and discuss personal matters," said Ishaq. Ishaq is a retired school teacher and Ayub a retired engineer from state government service. </p><p><br>Denson, who is taking on his elder brother Denny, said that politics and personal life were different. "Both of us respect our political positions. It doesn't come in the way of our personal relationship. Our family members are also having no issues in me and my brother contesting against each other," he said. </p><p>While Denison is a co-operative bank employee, Denny is an advocate.</p>