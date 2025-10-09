<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An upcoming Malayalam film has been denied certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) citing objections to various scenes like beef biriyani consumption and woman in pardha performing rap dance as well as remarks like 'Dhwaja pranamam'.</p><p>Shane Nigam starrer movie <em>Haal</em> was denied the certification suggesting around 15 cuts. The film producers JVJ Productions approached the Kerala High Court. The case is posted for hearing on Tuesday. </p>.'Janaki' v/s CBFC: Malayalam film bodies protest against censor board; HC seeks reasons for objection to Suresh Gopi-starrer.<p>According to the makers of <em>Haal</em>, all sorts of extremism are handled in a sarcastic manner in the film. But the CBFC wanted to cut many scenes and gave only 'A' certification. Most of the cuts suggested by the CBFC were not sensible. It even insisted on a consent letter from a bishop's house for a bishop's character in the film. Hence a petition was filed at the court.</p><p>Film director Veeraa and writer Nishad Koya had strongly flayed the CBFC's stand. The film is being planned to be released in various languages.</p><p>Recently union minister Suresh Gopi starrer film <em>Janaki v/s State of Kerala</em> was also denied certification citing that the name 'Janaki' could not be allowed as it is another name of lord Rama's wife Sita and hence it could affect religious sentiments. The producers had approached court and finally the film's name was changed as <em>Janaki V v/s State of Kerala</em>.</p>