Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Centre hails Kerala's poverty eradication scheme amid criticism from BJP and Congress

The Economic Survey hailed Kerala poverty eradication model along with Bihar government's 'Satat Jeevikoparjan Yojana'.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsbudgetEconomic Surveykerala politicsunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us