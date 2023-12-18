Congress accuses CPI(M) govt in Kerala of downplaying Covid-19 spike

Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition party Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has alleged that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in the state is trying to downplay the fresh spike in Covid-19 cases owing to the ongoing mass outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas' of the government.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that even as 89 percent of the Covid-19 cases in the country were in Kerala and Covid deaths were being reported in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan government was not taking any steps to address the concerns of the people. The government is waiting for the Nava Kerala Sadas to go on smoothly, he alleged.