Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Congress distances itself from arrested MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the party removed the Palakkad MLA after realising his alleged wrongdoing.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 07:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us