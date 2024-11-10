Congress pumping in black money for Wayanad by-poll from Karnataka, alleges BJP

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the campaign for the by-poll to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat is ending by Monday, the BJP has alleged that the Congress is pumping in black money and liquor from Karnataka to Wayanad to influence voters in favour of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.</p><p>BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said that Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar was spearheading the smuggling of black money and liquor to Wayanad through the forest roads from Karnataka with the connivance of forest and police officials.</p><p>"In 2019 and 2024 general elections Congress leader Rahul Gandhi managed to win by unleashing a campaign that Rahul will become the Prime Minister. Now such a campaign won't work in favour of Priyanka. Hence the Congress was resorting to illegal means to woo voters," he told reporters.</p><p>Meanwhile, Priyanka's election campaign in Wayanad will end with two road shows by both Priyanka and Rahul in Wayanad on Monday.</p><p>On Sunday Priyanka began her campaign by offering prayers at the historic Thirunelli temple. Former Prime Minister and Priyanka's father Rajiv Gandhi's ashes were immersed in the Papanasini river located near the temple.</p><p>Unlike Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka has been extensively campaigning across the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in her electoral debut. She addressed a series of corner meetings in the constituency which is spread over Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.</p><p>CPI senior leader Sathyan Mokeri is contesting as left-front candidate while Mahila Morcha leader Navya Haridas is contesting as NDA candidate.</p>