<p>Pathanamthitta: A Kerala court here on Tuesday granted custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the police for three days in a sexual assault case.</p>.<p>A Judicial First Class Magisterial court in Thiruvalla granted the MLA's custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault, booked against him.</p>.<p>Mamkootathil was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case.</p>.<p>He was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.</p>.<p>A third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8.</p>.<p>The woman, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference. </p>