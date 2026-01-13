Menu
Expelled Congress MLA Mamkootathil sent to police custody for 3 days in sexual assault case

A Judicial First Class Magisterial court in Thiruvalla granted the MLA's custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault, booked against him.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 07:51 IST
