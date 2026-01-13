Delegation from Communist Party of China visits BJP headquarters in Delhi
During the meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed at length 'the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China (CPC)'.
