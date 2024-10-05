Home
Ezhava leader sees 'nothing wrong' in ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders

RSS is an allied outfit of the party that rules the country and meeting it's leaders was not a sin, Natesan said while responding to the queries of reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:53 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 09:53 IST
