Female jumbo hit by train in Palakkad, dies; case against loco pilot

Palakkad (Kerala): An adult female wild elephant died late on Monday night near Kanjikode here after being hit by a train making it the second such incident within a month in the district.

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Tuesday said that preliminary investigation suggests that the train exceeded the stipulated speed limit in that area and therefore, a case under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Act was lodged against the loco pilot.

Earlier in the day, a senior forest official said that the stipulated speed limit in the area was 45 kilometers per hour (kmph).

"The speed in the area is regulated at 45 kmph in accordance with the orders of the High Court," he said.