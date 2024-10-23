Festive mood in Wayanad ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The high-range district of Wayanad in Kerala is witnessing festive mood as Nehru-Gandhi scion and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is going to file nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll today, marking her electoral debut.</p><p>Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters from various parts of the state reached Wayanad to be part of the historic event.</p>.<p>Supporters termed her as the future Prime Minister of India, while many hailed her as the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. </p><p>Several supporters also wore dresses with Priyanka's pictures embossed. Congress workers and supporters accompanied her in the road show with placards with her picture and catch word 'Wayanadinte Priyankari' (Malayalam term meaning Wayanad's dearest).</p><p>The jubilant party workers are predicting a victory with a margin of over five lakhs for her.</p>.Wayanad bypolls: Congress eyes record win for Priyanka Gandhi.<p>Priyanka was accompanied by her brother and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a road show in Kalpetta town ahead of filing nomination. </p><p>In 2019 and 2024 when Rahul filed nomination at Wayanad, Priyanka had accompanied him in the road shows ahead of filing the nominations, which had also witnessed huge crowds.</p><p>Priyanka accompanied by her mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra and children had reached Wayanad on Tuesday night. Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reached Wayanad on Wednesday morning and joined them.</p><p>After filing the nomination papers, the Congress leaders will address a public meeting at Kalpetta.</p>