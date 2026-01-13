Menu
Former CPI(M) MLA Aisha Potty joins Congress in Kerala

The move came as a surprise, as the leader had not been active in electoral politics for the past few years.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 11:34 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaCPI(M)

