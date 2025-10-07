<p>Thiruvananthapuram: With the local body and Assembly polls approaching, the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala is rolling out a slew of initiatives to enhance the connect with the people, the latest being a feedback exercise being planned.</p><p>Settling the social security pension dues to over 60 lakh people from weaker sections, engaging vloggers to promote government's initiatives and launching the ‘CM with Me’ citizen connect centre are among the measures to counter anti-incumbency, apart from organizing conclaves of various sectors. </p>.Over Rs 1,000 crore to be spent on Sabarimala development: Kerala CM at Global Ayyappa Sangam.<p>Even the Global Ayyappa sangaman was also part of such a strategy of the Pinarayi government, which is eyeing a record hattrick term in Kerala.</p><p>The feedback programme being planned will be rolled out with the objective of collecting people's feedback about the government's initiatives and suggestions on developing 'Nava Keralam' - new Kerala. As per reports, door to door surveys will be carried out as part of the initiative.</p><p>Government sources said that it was only in the initial stages of planning.</p><p>Meanwhile, the government already prepared a panel of around 20 vloggers. Their service will be used to promote various government schemes and initiatives as well as various development projects like the Vizhinjam international seaport and Kochi metro.</p><p>Selection of vloggers was carried out in a very meticulous manner as the government already faced embarrassment over engaging known vlogger Jyoti Malhotra for state tourism's promotion as she was later held on charges of espionage.</p>.'Spy' vlogger in Kerala tourism row: BJP leader's picture with Jyoti Malhotra a shot in the arm for CPM.<p>Even as five months social welfare pension of Rs 1,600 per month to over 60 lakh people was due, from last year onwards the dues were being settled in a phased manner and now only one month due is pending.</p><p>The 'CM with Me' citizen connect centre is also widely considered as yet another public relations strategy. A call centre that ensures swift solution to the grievances of the people and provides information on government schemes has become operational as part of the initiative. </p><p>Even as the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front have been accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan government of indulging in meagre public relations exercises, the government is ignoring the criticism and going ahead with the initiatives to please the people ahead of the polls.</p>