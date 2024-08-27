Governing body members of AMMA including president Mohanlal quit

Following the series of allegations of sexual misconduct against many actors in the Malayalam film industry, the members of the governing body of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including president Mohanlal, have tendered their resignations on Tuesday.
The Hema Committee report has opened a Pandora's box in the Malayalam film industry, with many female actors talking about the harassments faced by them at the hands of actors.
On Sunday, noted actor Siddique resigned as the general secretary of the body following sexual assault allegations raised by a woman actor on August 24.
The allegations came in the wake of the churn in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Justice Hema Committee report, which pointed towards numerous incidents of sexual abuse in the field. The report has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.
Published 27 August 2024, 09:24 IST