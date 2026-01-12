<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Chief Minister's mega quiz programme initiated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>for school and college students has triggered a row as many of the questions highlight the achievements of the Vijayan-led government as well as the previous Left-front governments in the State.</p><p>The pro-Congress teachers' forums have alleged that the quiz competition just ahead of the Assembly elections could be seen only as an attempt to carry out an election campaign among students.</p><p>The preliminary round of the quiz began on Monday. Many questions pertained to the claims and achievements of the Kerala government, and the answer to some of the questions was Pinarayi Vijayan.</p>.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leads 'Satyagraha' protest against Centre.<p>For instance, one question is on the person who declared Kerala as extreme poverty-free and the answer is Pinarayi Vijayan. Already, doubts have been raised over the CP(M) government's claim that the State has been made free from extreme poverty.</p><p>Other questions were around topics such as Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) and increase is social welfare pensions, which are also part of the government's achievements.</p><p>The State Information and Public Relations Department is organising the quiz at school and college levels in association with the Education Department. A prize money of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh is offered for the top-three winners at the school level and Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the top-three winners at the college level. To encourage more students to take the quiz, an online participation certificate will be given to all participants.</p><p>Pro-Congrpss teachers forums had been objecting to the timing of the quiz as final exams are approaching. Now, with questions found to be of a political campaign nature, they have stepped up protest.</p>.BJP flays Kerala govt over fund blockade claim, challenges CM Vijayan to debate performance. <p>The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers' Association has demanded the government to revoke the decision to conduct the quiz. "The CPI(M) government is trying to impose its political agenda on students by organising the quiz. It would affect the students who are preparing for final examinations," the association said in a statement.</p><p>However, government sources said it had already been announced that the topics for the competition would be Kerala's social progress and achievements.</p>