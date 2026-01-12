Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Govt attempting to carry out election campaign': Questions raised over quiz for students in Kerala

Many questions pertain to claims and achievements of Kerala government, and answer to some of them is Pinarayi Vijayan
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 13:57 IST
KeralaCPI(M)Kerala NewsPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us