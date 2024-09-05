Guruvayur temple to host record number of marriages

Thiruvananthapuram: The famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple in Kerala will witness a record 328 marriages on September 8.

The day is considered very auspicious for weddings and hence, the higher number.

A whopping 277 marriages had taken place on a single day in the temple in 2017, the highest so far .

While there are only four mandapams (dais) in the temple, additional mandapams will be made ready to handle the rush. The maximum number of people allowed for each wedding will be restricted to 20, the temple authorities said.