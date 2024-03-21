'He has the colour of a crow': Row over racist remark by Mohiniyattam dancer Sathyabhama

Thiruvananthapuram: A racist remark of a Mohiniyattam artist in Kerala has triggered a row, with another artist criticising it as targeted towards him.

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama, a well-known artist from Kerala, commented that the Mohiniyattam performance of a male artist appeared quite vulgar due to his "crow's complexion" and it is odd to see a "male performing the dance by keeping his legs apart". This statement has sparked outrage in the state over its racial undertones. "Even his mother will not be able to tolerate it," Sathyabhama said in an interview to a YouTube channel.

Although she did not mention anyone by name, Mohiniyattam artist R L V Ramakrishnan, brother of the late actor Kalabhavan Mani, reacted that it was clearly targeted at him as she mentioned about the artist hailing from Chalakuddy, which is his native place.

Ramakrishnan, who holds a doctoral degree in Mohiniyattam, said that he will take legal action against Sathyabhama for her racist comment. He also added that Sathyabhama had a grudge towards him for quite some time and she had humiliated him earlier as well.

"I completed my studies at the renowned RLV college in Tripunithura. I am a first-rank holder in MA Mohiniyattam from MG University. I am a top scorer in MPhil and completed a PhD from Kalamandalam. This is not the first time I have faced insults from her," Ramakrishnan noted in a Facebook post. He also said that due to such people, it is difficult for a person from a scheduled caste to survive in the field of classical dance.

Sathyabhama's remarks drew strong criticism from various quarters, but she stuck to her statements. She told reporters that that fair complexion was an essential quality for Mohiniyattam performers and added that she never named Ramakrishnan in her statement.