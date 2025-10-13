Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Hike in gold prices sees resurgence of smuggling at Kerala airports

According to Customs data, 87 cases resulting in the seizure of 40.6 kg of gold, worth around Rs 32 crore, were detected in Kerala between January and July this year.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 04:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2025, 04:18 IST
India NewsKeralaGold smugglingGold prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us