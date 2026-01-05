Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Hundreds of two-wheelers damaged in fire at pay-parking space in Kerala

Around 500 two-wheelers were estimated to be damaged in the fire even as the parking capacity of the yard was 200 only.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 01:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 01:09 IST
India NewsKeralaFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us