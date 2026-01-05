<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire that broke out at the two-wheeler parking space of the Thrissur railway station on Sunday has alerted the authorities to look into similar risks at many places.</p><p>Around 500 two-wheelers were estimated to be damaged in the fire even as the parking capacity of the yard was 200 only.It was by around 6.30 am that the fire broke out in the parking area on the second entry side of the railway station. Swift efforts to contain the fire prevented it from spreading to railway tracks or disrupting train movements. There were no passengers in the parking space at the time of the fire.</p> .<p>State police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar who visited the spot said that a safety audit of all pay parking spaces across the state would be carried out. As per eye witness account spark from a railway electric like triggered the fire, he said.</p><p>However, a statement from the railways said that initial reports indicate that the fire started from one of the parked two-wheeler vehicles and spread to other vehicles.</p><p>Train services were also not affected due to the incident. The fire was doused within half an hour. There was no casualty. A few two-wheelers burnt, said the statement.</p>