Wayanad landslides: In relief camps, dazed survivors stare at bleak future

Gauri's son Madhavan M, a tea estate labourer who earned Rs 7000 per month, said he received a call from his neighbour at 2.30 am on Tuesday. "I went out and saw that the water was bursting out of the ground at three to four places behind my house. I waded back in the knee-deep water and rushed all members of my family out. The house is still there on the hill. But seeing what has happened at Mundakkai, can we ever go back? We don't know what lies ahead for us," he said as his wife Sushila and two young children looked on.