<p>Kozhikode: A lorry carrying beer from Karnataka overturned after colliding with a car here early Monday, killing its driver and spilling hundreds of bottles onto the road, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Akhil Krishnan (30) of Valiamram, Pulpally in Wayanad district.</p>.<p>According to the FIR registered at Chevayoor police station, the lorry, en route to Ernakulam, at around 4 am, collided with a Telangana-registered car that was allegedly being driven negligently at Iringadanpalli junction.</p>.<p>Police said the impact caused the lorry to overturn, resulting in over 700 boxes of beer bottles spilling onto the road.</p>.Good news for Bengaluru! Feni is now in our city, Urraca getting bottled.<p>After a nearly an hour-long rescue operation, Krishnan was pulled out from the vehicle and rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.</p>.<p>More than 20 police personnel have been deployed at the accident site to prevent people from taking away the beer bottles.</p>.<p>The spilt bottles will be cleared after the Excise Department completes the required documentation procedures, police said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against the driver of the other vehicle, and an investigation is underway.</p>