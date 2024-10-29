Home
Kerala ADM's death: CPI(M) leader Divya remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Babu was found hanging in his official residence at Kannur on October 15, a day after he was criticised by Divya during his farewell function.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 09:42 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 09:42 IST
