Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala Budget: K N Balagopal calls for unity among communities, refers to US tariffs

Balagopal said that 'unity of Keralites' was the greatest treasure and the guarantee for the future growth and prosperity of the state.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsKeralabudgetUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us