Kerala

Kerala CM convenes all-party meet in wake of blast at Kochi

A CMO statement said that Vijayan called for an all-party meeting tomorrow at 10.00 am in the Chief Minister's conference hall in the Secretariat complex.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 10:25 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday called for an all-party meeting here on Monday in the wake of a blast at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi.

One woman died and over 36 others were injured in the explosion at the convention centre this morning during a gathering of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the US in the 19th century.

A CMO statement said here that Vijayan called for an all-party meeting on Monday at 10.00 am in the Chief Minister's conference hall in the Secretariat complex.

Earlier in the day, state Police Chief DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb confirmed that the blast was caused due to an improvised explosive device (IED).

(Published 29 October 2023, 10:25 IST)
