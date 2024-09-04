Kerala CM Vijayan's move to probe allegations against top cop by lower-ranked officers invites MLA's wrath

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision to constitute a special team comprising junior officers to probe a series of allegations against a senior IPS officer has invited wrath even from the CPI(M)-backed MLA P V Anvar who raised the allegations against the IPS officer.
Anvar told reporters on Wednesday that he expects a fair probe into the allegations against ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar. "It is improper to entrust the probe against a school principal to teachers and other staff under him. Hope it would not happen in this case," Anvar said.
Anvar, who took up his grievances with CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, also stated that it was the party that made Vijayan the Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, the police team led by state police chief Sheikh Darvesh Saheb and other officers in the IG rank and below have met on Wednesday to discuss the road map for the probe.
Apart from the state police chief, all other officers are below the rank of ADGP Ajith Kumar. Some are even his subordinates in the law and order stream. There is resentment within the team members over conducting the probe against Ajith Kumar by retaining him as ADGP (law and order) post, police sources told DH.
In another development, a social activist has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a probe into the allegations raised by MLA Anvar. Anvar had raised a series of allegations against Ajith Kumar, SP Sujith Das and chief minister's political secretary P Sasi.
Published 04 September 2024, 14:38 IST