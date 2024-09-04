Kerala CM Vijayan's move to probe allegations against top cop by lower-ranked officers invites MLA's wrath

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision to constitute a special team comprising junior officers to probe a series of allegations against a senior IPS officer has invited wrath even from the CPI(M)-backed MLA P V Anvar who raised the allegations against the IPS officer.

Anvar told reporters on Wednesday that he expects a fair probe into the allegations against ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar. "It is improper to entrust the probe against a school principal to teachers and other staff under him. Hope it would not happen in this case," Anvar said.

Anvar, who took up his grievances with CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, also stated that it was the party that made Vijayan the Chief Minister.