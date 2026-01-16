Menu
Kerala Congress (M) denies switching alliance as steering committee meets in Kottayam

Senior party leader and Minister Roshy Augustine told reporters, upon arriving for the steering committee meeting, that the Kerala Congress (M) would remain in the Left Democratic Front.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 09:32 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 09:32 IST
