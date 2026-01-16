<p>Kottayam (Kerala): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Congress (Mani) leaders on Friday reiterated that the party was in alliance with the LDF, as it held its steering committee meeting here.</p>.<p>Senior party leader and Minister Roshy Augustine told reporters, upon arriving for the steering committee meeting, that the Kerala Congress (M) would remain in the Left Democratic Front.</p>.<p>"We are not a party that changes its stand on a daily or hourly basis. The party chairman has put an end to the rumours and given his response. There is nothing more to discuss beyond that," he said.</p>.<p>Responding to questions about differences within the party, Augustine denied there were any issues.</p>.CPI(M) targets Congress over Sabarimala gold theft row in Kerala.<p>"In every party, when meetings are held, different opinions are expressed. What matters is the final decision taken by the party," he said.</p>.<p>When asked whether his refusal to support a change of alliance was hindering the party, Augustine asked whether party chairman Jose K Mani had said anything to that effect.</p>.<p>Kerala Congress (M) is the third largest constituent in LDF.</p>.<p>Kerala Congress (M) MLA Job Maichil said the steering committee meeting was organised to evaluate the party’s performance in the local body elections, including its poor results.</p>.<p>He denied reports of pressure from Christian churches to shift to the UDF.</p>.<p>"The party has various committees which will discuss different issues," he said.</p>.<p>Asked about his personal view on switching to the UDF, Maichil said he had no disagreement with the party leadership.</p>.<p>"The party chairman has stated the stand clearly. The party’s decision is made by its committees. We are in the LDF and will continue in the alliance," he said.</p>.<p>On the possibility of any change in the party’s stand emerging from the meeting, he said he was not aware of such a development.</p>.<p>LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan expressed confidence that Kerala Congress (M) would continue in the Left Front.</p>.<p>"It is for Kerala Congress (M) to take a stand, and they have already disclosed it. The steering committee meeting involves their leadership," he said.</p>.<p>He said the LDF was preparing to contest and win the upcoming Assembly elections and that all necessary steps had been taken.</p>.<p>"The LDF did not achieve what was expected from it in the local body elections. We will communicate with the public and take a stand in this matter," he added.</p>.<p>CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani had already clarified the party’s position. "We do not see any speculation seriously after the chairman clarified the stand. The party knows its way," he said.</p>