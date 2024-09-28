Kerala CPI files police complaint against BJP's Suresh Gopi for 'misusing' ambulance during Thrissur Pooram

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI in Kerala has filed a police complaint against Union minister of State for tourism and petroleum Suresh Gopi for "misusing" an ambulance during the last Thrissur Pooram festival.
The move came amidst allegations that disruptions were deliberately created at the Thrissur Pooram just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to help Suresh Gopi, who was the BJP candidate, win the polls.
CPI Thrissur mandalam (constituency) committee secretary K P Sumesh filed the police complaint seeking legal action against Gopi for allegedly misusing an ambulance to reach the Pooram venue bypassing police restrictions. He allegedly used an ambulance of Seva Bharathi, an organisation associated with the RSS.
Kerala is now witnessing a row over Additional DGP (Law and order) M R Ajithkumar meeting RSS-BJP senior leader in 2023. Congress is alleging that the meeting was part of a CPM-BJP "conspiracy" to create disruption at the famed temple festival so as to help the BJP win election with a Hindu vote consolidation. Gopi's victory at Thrissur enabled BJP to win the maiden seat to the Lok Sabha from Kerala.
The Thrissur Pooram was on April 20, hardly a week ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.
Published 28 September 2024, 16:48 IST