<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Giving a fresh twist to the killing of a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>following mob lynching, the ruling CPI(M) in the State has alleged that RSS activists were involved in it. </p><p>Local Self-Governance Minister M B Rajesh initially came out with the allegation, which was backed by CPI(M) State secretary M V Govindan also. </p><p>Ram Narayan Baghel, 31, was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-mob-lynching-chhattisgarh-natives-family-seeks-rs-25-lakh-compensation-3838896">killed on December 18 after being attacked by a gang at Walayar</a> in Palakkad that mistook him to be a thief.</p><p>Some of the accused also reportedly asked him whether he was from Bangladesh while attacking him.</p><p>Rajesh alleged that Baghel was a victim of the Sangh Parivar's communal politics. "It was not just a mob lynching. The accused included RSS activists with criminal background of attempting to murder CPI(M) activists. Baghel was murdered by asking if he was from Bangladesh," he said. </p><p>CPI(M) State secretary also said that the RSS' involvement in the murder was evident.</p><p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> said in a statement that stringent action would be taken against the accused.</p><p>Revenue Minister K Rajan, who held talks with Baghel's family, told reporters that the Cabinet would decide a compensation not less than Rs. 10 lakh to the family and would also ensure stringent action against the accused. </p><p>Considering the Minister's assurance, Baghel's family ended their protest and decided to receive his body. </p>