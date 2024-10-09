Kerala Governor accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan of hiding facts on 'anti-national activities' remark

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has alleged that Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> was trying to hide matters pertaining to anti-national acts in the state from him.</p><p>Khan was referring to the Chief Minister's recent remark that proceeds of gold smuggling through Karippur airport were used for anti-national acts.</p>.Kerala's CPM government defies Governor's summons to top officials over CM Vijayan's Malappuram remark.<p>Khan said that Vijayan had something to hide and hence he kept him (Governor) in the dark about the anti-national acts taking place in the state. "Being the head of the state the Governor should be kept updated on matters concerning national security. I am supposed to inform the President on such matters. Hence I asked the Chief Minister for details. But he has given a misleading reply after around 20 days," he said. </p><p>Khan also said that the CM had lost his credibility. "Vijayan says he did not engage any PR agency for arranging an interview to a newspaper, whereas the newspaper says a PR agency arranged the interview. But Vijayan has not proven his version. Then what is his credibility?" Khan asked.</p><p>Even as the Governor had earlier summoned the chief secretary and the state police chief to give him details about the Chief Minister's remarks, the government maintained that it was improper for the Governor to directly summon officials without consulting the government. Khan, however, said that he had the authority to do so and he would let the government know about it soon.</p><p>Khan is learnt to be planning to write to the President about the Chief Minister's recent remark about proceeds from gold smuggling through Karippur airport used for anti-national acts, even as Vijayan later denied it. </p>