Kerala govt's RRTS a 'foolish venture and an election stunt', says Metroman E Sreedharan

<p>Malappuram (Kerala): 'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Friday said that the Kerala government's proposed RRTS from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was "not workable" and termed it a "foolish venture" and an "election stunt".</p>.<p>Sreedharan's remarks came two days after a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan granted in-principle<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/pinarayi-government-counters-centre-with-state-run-rrts-after-silverline-collapse-3878014"> approval to the Regional Rapid Transit System</a> (RRTS).</p>.<p>The Metroman, speaking to reporters here, said that RRTS cannot be an alternative to a high-speed rail corridor and would be effective only for short distances of 60-70 kilometers, like from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>"Its (RRTS) intention is to function like a suburban service over a distance of 60-70 kms. Those who know about these matters will term it as a foolish venture. It is only a stunt, an election stunt. There is no need to be concerned about it," he said.</p>.With rising ageing population, Kerala unveils India''s first ''Elderly Budget''.<p>He said that the speed of the RRTS would be slow as there will be stations after every 2-3 kilometers."It is not workable," he added.</p>.<p>Vijayan on Thursday said that the RRTS came into consideration after the Union Railway Ministry did not approve the proposed high-speed rail line project, Silverline, in Kerala.</p>.<p>Last week, Sreedharan had said that the state can hope to see a high-speed rail network that will cut travel-time to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram to 3.15 hours, as the Centre is expected to formally announce the project soon.</p>.<p>Sreedharan, former Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), had said that an office for the high speed rail project has already been established and work on preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will commence there from February 2. </p>