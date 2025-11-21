<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as infights in the Congress Wayanad unit continues to pose threat to the prospects of the party in the local body polls in the high-range district in Kerala, the party state leadership is pining high hopes of tiding over the odd factors with Congress top leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi's </a>influence.</p><p>The local body elections in Wayanad could be keenly watched even at the national level as it is the first general election in Kerala after Priyanka became Wayanad MP.</p>.Kerala local body polls: Brothers pitted against each other in a couple of wards .<p>In the 2020 local body election, which happened close on heels of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi making a thumping victory in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) could not fare well. It could get a majority only in one out of the three municipalities, two out of the four block panchayats and 14 out of the 23 grama panchayats. </p><p>The 16 member district panchayat was hung with UDF and LDF winning eight seats each. </p>.Allegations and counter allegations mar Kerala local body electioneering.<p>The Congress district unit was already neck deep in trouble owing to infight among district leaders. It even resulted in district Congress committee president N D Appachan being replaced with T J Isaac. </p><p>Suicide of party district vice president N M Vijayan and his son allegedly owing to financial liabilities caused by some party district leaders also caused much embarrassment to the party. AICC leadership reportedly intervened to settle the issues.</p><p>However, candidate selection for the local body polls again brought out the internal discords with youth and women local leaders expressing displeasure over being sidelined and accusing Congress leaders of succumbing to vested interests of coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League. A Youth Congress local leader reportedly decided to contest as a rebel in the district.</p><p>Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president A P Anil Kumar said that in Wayanad the party hopes to win 75 per cent of the local body seats. </p><p>"Anti-incumbency against the LDF government and influence of Priyanka Gandhi are among the favourable factors for UDF," he told DH.</p><p>Congress sources said that since it was local body elections, the AICC top leader is unlikely to come down for campaign. </p>.Wayanad to get government medical college; Priyanka Gandhi welcomes move.<p>However, Priyanka had been visiting the constituency frequently and in September she spent nearly two weeks meeting a cross section of people, including religious leaders and tribal hamlets. </p><p>These could influence the voters in favour of the UDF. </p><p>Rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide hit people could be a key campaign issue in the district.</p>