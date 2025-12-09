<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The first phase of the local body polls in Kerala on Tuesday recorded over 70 per cent voting, while the open campaign for the second phase of the polls to be held on Thursday ended today.</p><p>The polling for the first phase was held in 11,168 wards of 595 local bodies in seven districts from Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Ernakulam (Kochi) in central Kerala. The polling was largely held peacefully, except for minor tension at some parts, including Thiruvananthapuram corporation which is witnessing a tight triangular fight.</p><p>All political parties are giving much importance to the local body polls as it could set the trend for the assembly polls that are scheduled to happen within a few months.</p><p>Even as Congress and BJP raise many anti-incumbency factors, including the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist, against the CPM-led left-front, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjayan expressed hopes that the election results would reflect the left-front's progress in the state.</p>.Kerala: Woman film personality files misconduct complaint against director.<p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that the people of Kerala were eagerly awaiting Congress-led United Democratic Front's comeback in Kerala and it would reflect in the local body election results.</p><p>On the polling day also BJP expressed high hopes with party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar stating that the people were looking for an alternative for the Congress and the CPM in the state.</p><p>Meanwhile, a social media post by retired IPS officer and BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram corporation R Sreelekha that pre-poll survey projected an upper hand for the NDA landed in trouble.</p><p>Sreelekha had withdrawn the post, reportedly after the election authorities cited the norm violation as pre-poll surveys were not allowed to be published until the polling was over.</p><p>The second phase poll will be held in seven districts from Thrissur in central Kerala to Kasargod in the north on Thursday.</p>