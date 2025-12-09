Menu
Kerala local body polls: Over 70% turnout recorded in first phase

All political parties are giving much importance to the local body polls as it could set the trend for the assembly polls that are scheduled to happen within a few months.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 16:44 IST
Published 09 December 2025
