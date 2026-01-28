Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar killed in Baramati plane crash

Four others on board also killed in the accident
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 04:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 04:23 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us