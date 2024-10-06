Kerala priest Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad elevated to Cardinal by Pope Francis

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a 51-year-old priest from Kerala who organises Pope Francis' international travels since 2020, was among the 21 priests elevated to the rank of cardinal on Sunday, the Church said here.</p>.<p>The priest, belonging to the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, is currently based in the Vatican.</p>.<p>The formal ceremony for the creation of these Cardinals is scheduled for December 8, on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, it said in a statement.</p>.<p>Msgr Koovakad joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006, after completing his formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.</p>.Pope Francis says Belgian clergy abuse victims deserve more compensation.<p>He has served in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.</p>.<p>"Currently, he is an official in the Vatican's Secretariat of State, overseeing the Holy Father's travels," the statement said.</p>.<p>Born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad was ordained a priest on July 24, 2004, and later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.</p>.<p>In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.</p>.<p>Over the years, Koovakad served in various key roles, including as Secretary of the Nunciature in South Korea (2009–2012) and Iran (2012–2014).</p>.<p>He then became Counsellor of the Nunciatures in Costa Rica (2014–2018) and Venezuela (2018–2020).</p>.<p>In 2020, he joined the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, where he assumed responsibility for organising the global travels of the Pope, the statement added.</p>