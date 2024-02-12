Kerala rejects Centre's directive on Modi's photo at ration shops

Thiruvananthapuram: A directive from the Centre proposing the use of photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the establishment of selfie points at ration shops has been rejected by the left-front government in Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the directive was a move by the BJP government at the Centre to bolster its electoral chances, and would not be implemented in the state. He further announced in the Assembly on Monday that apart from informing the Centre of Kerala's disagreement with the directive, the matter would also be brought to the attention of the Election Commission.