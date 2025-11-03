<p>Pathanamthitta: The Kerala Health Department on Monday announced the construction of an advanced speciality hospital at Nilakkal, ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season that is expected to draw a heavy influx of devotees.</p><p>Health Minister Veena George said the state-of-the-art hospital is designed to benefit both residents and Sabarimala pilgrims.</p><p>The facility is being constructed on land allotted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) at Nilakkal, at an estimated cost of Rs 6.12 crore, she said in a statement.</p><p>"The Sabarimala base camp hospital at Nilakkal is being built as part of the government’s commitment to ensure the well-being of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine," George said.</p><p>The foundation stone for the hospital will be laid on Tuesday, the statement added.</p>.3rd Vande Bharat for Kerala: Check route, timings, stoppages and more about Ernakulam-Bengaluru train.<p>The building, with a total area of 10,700 sq ft, will house facilities such as three outpatient (OP) rooms, an emergency department, a nurses’ station, an ECG room, an ICU and a pharmacy.</p><p>The first floor will include an X-ray room, multiple operation theatres and a scrub area, it said.</p><p>The inauguration ceremony will be held near the Nilakkal temple.</p><p>Besides Veena George, those expected to attend the event include Ranni MLA Pramod Narayan, MP Anto Antony, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, District Panchayat President George Abraham, and TDB President P S Prasanth.</p><p>Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad are expected to visit Sabarimala during the two-month annual pilgrimage season, which begins on November 17.</p>